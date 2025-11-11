Peace, security, development inseparable, Gilani tells global parliamentary leaders at ISC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):: Parliamentary leaders from across the world have gathered in Islamabad for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), where Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani warned that peace, security and development cannot be pursued in isolation.

Addressing the opening session, on Tuesday Gilani said sustainable progress is impossible without stability, while peace remains fragile in the absence of development.

The two-day conference, attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, aims to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and foster co-operation between countries from both the Global North and South.

Gilani highlighted rising global instability, pointing to conflicts in Gaza, Sudan and Occupied Kashmir, alongside economic shocks, climate change and rapid technological disruption.

“Parliaments must act as guiding lights, promoting dialogue and co-operation across borders,” he said.

He also called for a wider understanding of security that includes climate resilience, environmental sustainability, food and water security, and digital integrity.

Gilani noted Pakistan’s minimal contribution to global emissions, yet its disproportionate vulnerability to climate change, describing collective parliamentary action as both “a moral and practical imperative.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to international peace, he highlighted the country’s role in counter-terrorism and United Nations peacekeeping missions, praising Islamabad’s restraint amid regional tensions.

He urged delegates to move beyond rhetoric, proposing practical, implementable solutions drawn from the experiences of their own nations.

Quoting former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, he said: “Leadership is about the strength of one’s convictions, the ability to endure the punches, and the energy to promote an idea.”

The conference, running until 12 November, is expected to provide a platform for enhanced parliamentary co-operation on issues of global security, peace and sustainable development.