Peace in Afghanistan prerequisite for stability of region: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the world.

He was talking to the ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Dr Tarek Dahroug and ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia to Pakistan who separately called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed matters of mutual interest including the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.



Sheikh Rashid said that peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan.



He said that the government of Pakistan had provided full assistance to Afghan citizens and foreigners for leaving Afghanistan. The minister said a facilitation desk had been established at the ministry to provide support round the clock in this regard.



He said that Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibilities and providing full assistance on humanitarian grounds. The minister said that Pakistan was already serving four million Afghan refugees for the last 40 years.



He said that people of Afghanistan were facing problems due to limited resources and urged the international community to help Afghan citizens on humanitarian grounds.