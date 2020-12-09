PDM's political gatherings linked to an increase in COVID-19 cases : Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that irresponsible attitude of the opposition parties gave coronavirus a new life.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said the opposition’s only purpose to hold rallies was to “save Sharif family’ looted wealth and corruption of which they are an integral part.

She said that COVID-19 is a collective issue of all the nations in the world but opposition in our country was engaged in doing politics over it.

On the other side, the PTI fully understands the pain of the poor and taking all preventive, diagnostic and treatment measures to protect the people from Covid-19 infections.

She reiterated that the opposition parties’ public meetings posed no threat to the government but the threat to lives of common people.

“Protecting the masses from the virus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings”, she added.

Firdous said the opposition parties had put the national interests at the back burner for their petty political interests.

Replying a Query, she said the PDM’s threat to resign from parliament is merely a joke as these people don’t have the courage to resign and the government will not fall into the trap of the opposition.

The irrisponsible opposition leaders are unable to understand the severity of the situation but they have only concerned to save their looted wealth, she added.