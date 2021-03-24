ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leader and Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were united only for personal interests.

Talking to a private television channel, he said these political parties’ leaders did not have any interest for public welfare. The tactics being played by the PDM to topple the system had been exposed before the nation, he added.

Unification of PDM was unnatural, he said adding the people had also witnessed the rift among the Opposition.

Commenting on Kashmir issue and role of the government, Senator said ruling party had raised the plight of people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), at all important fora. In the past, he said no government could highlight the issue of Kashmir in a proper manner.

About Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, he said Ex Chairman of Kashmir Committee could not make any progress regarding Kashmir.

Replying to a question about a letter from Modi, he said Pakistan always played positive role for discussion so that long standing issues between India and Pakistan, could be addressed in an appropriate manner.