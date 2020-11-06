PDM leaders to be made accountable for corruption: Defense Minister

PESHAWAR, Nov 06 (APP): Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak on Friday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had completed investigation against leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who would be made accountable for their corruption.

He was addressing a public meetings in Khattak Bagh, District Council Hall and Irrigation Guest House in Nowshera.

He said that PDM was an alliance of politicians who wanted to hide their corruption and malpractices adding Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should clarify source of his wealth.

The minister said that NAB was tightening noose against the Moulana who was trying to divert attention of people from his corruption and save himself by getting National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

He said that narrative of the Moulana indicated his intention to get NRO for Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and himself.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif would be punished for his tirade against the national institutions.

He said that public was not oblivious to the political maneuvering of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz who were using PDM to hide corruptions of their fathers.

Khattak said that public gathering of PTI would prove to be last nail in the coffin of PDM and show that people were fed up of rulers who plundered public money for their personal interests.

He also expressed gratitude to people of Nowshera for their support and said that essence of his political struggle was to serve the people with dedication and honesty.

The public gatherings among others were also addressed by Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Dr Imran Khatak, Advisor to CM on Food, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, MPAs Idrees Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak.