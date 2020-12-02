PDM has no regard for human lives: CM

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PDM had no regard for human lives and this bandit brigade even tried to point-scoring on coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister regretted the opposition was indifferent to public safety as coronavirus was still spreading.

Those who had no regard for human lives could not understand the public issues, he said, adding the opposition always adopted an irrespective behaviour.

The people of Multan had shown a mirror to the opposition, he said. The CM asserted the PDM was a mixture of rejected elements having no agenda for people. He said that 11 opposition parties could never compete with an honest and trustworthy leader like Imran Khan.

He said holding public meetings would be enmity with the people as the corona situation was becoming serious. The intransigence of the PDM had put the lives of the people at stake because this bandit brigade had no pain for the masses, he remarked.

The CM maintained the opposition had proved that its politics was not based on any ideology or principle. The irresponsible behaviour of the opposition was deplorable as the spread of corona had been increased due to public meetings.

The anarchistic politics of the PDM had been buried as the nation had rejected the negative narrative of this cabal, concluded the CM.