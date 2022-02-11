PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed to convince its allies to table a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was clear from their (PDM leaders) sad faces that the alliance had been split into factions and its members would rather bring no-confidence motions against one another.