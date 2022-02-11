PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed to convince its allies to table a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

PDM کے غبارے سے ہوا نکل گئی ان کے مرجھائے ہوئے چہرے بتا رہے تھے یہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کیخلاف عدم اعتماد نہیں لا سکتے۔ اب یہ منت سماجت کے اوپر آگے ہے۔ اپوزیشن ایک دوسرے کیخلاف عدم اعتماد لائے گے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 11, 2022

The minister, in a tweet, said it was clear from their (PDM leaders) sad faces that the alliance had been split into factions and its members would rather bring no-confidence motions against one another.