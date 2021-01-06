PDM enters final phase of decline with c-grade leaders’ participation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered the final phase of its total decline, which was evident from the Bannu rally where all C-grade leaders of the opposition parties participated.

The minister, in a tweet, said the failed narrative and non-participation of the public in PDM rallies had disappointed the central leadership of the allied political parties.

— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 6, 2021

The PDM’s gatherings had started shrinking and turned into small crowds, whereas its command gradually came into hands of B and now to C-category leadership.