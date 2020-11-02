ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the vicious attempt of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to appease the enemy by spreading baseless propaganda against national institutions will not succeed.

In a tweet, the minister said that PDM should not think that the masses would forget the statement of Ayaz Sadiq.

Shibli Faraz said that the people of Pakistan need answer for the anti-national narrative of Gujranwala and Quetta public meetings and the incident of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.