PCAA in process of removing bird-attracting waste sites from airports’ surrounding

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is in process of identifying the risky waste disposal sites located in close proximity to airports that could attract birds and lead to any untoward incident of bird-plane hit.

“Accordingly, in line with the decisions of Environmental Control Committee (ECC), the members visited Malir Cantonment and Memon Goth areas of Karachi,” a news release said here on Monday.



The manager of Jinnah International Airport, Manager Air-side and members of Sindh Solid Waste Management and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board besides authorities of Malir Cantonment Board accompanied the inspection teams.



The committee members directed the officials concerned to play their due role in reducing the risk factor by ensuring proper disposal of waster to ensure smooth flight operations.



The airport manager arranged a detailed meeting of the ECC at the Air-side Office that deliberated on different strategies to effectively overcome the confronted issue.