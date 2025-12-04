PCAA DG to Hold E-Court at Karachi Headquarters

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will hold an e-court on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the PCAA Headquarters in Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the DG and his team will listen to public complaints directly during the session. Complainants will be able to register their grievances live through the e-court platform.

The authority has advised participants to include their name, contact number, the name of the relevant airport, and a detailed description of the issue in their complaint.

Wherever possible, supporting documentary evidence should also be attached to help expedite resolution.

The ninth e-court session will be broadcast live on the Authority’s official Facebook page.

The PCAA added that providing complete information in the comments section greatly assists in the swift redressal of complaints.