PBM’s children plant over 200 saplings at Faizabad Interchange

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Orphan Children of PBM’s Dar-ul-Ehsaas on Tuesday planted over 200 saplings along with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar in the grassy area adjacent to Faizabad Interchange here in Islamabad.

Over 200 children of PBM Schools for the rehabilitation of Child Laborers and Dar-ul-Ehsaas planted the saplings under prime minister’s clean green Pakistan movement.

the children, PBM managing director said that it is the best time to motivate our children to build their attitude towards planting trees to have the nature-friendly environment ahead.

“The purpose of involving the children in plantation campaign is to engage them in a national responsibility to enable them in turning Pakistan into green and environment friendly country,”he added.

Malik Zaheer Abbas further said the prime minister has taken this task as a challenge to protect our country from deforestation, extreme weather conditions, pollution, carbon emission, flooding and to overcome global warming; that also demands an animated contribution of the whole nation at large.

Talking about the participant children, the Zaheer Abbas told that PBM is running some 51 orphanages “Dar-ul-Ehsaas” in various districts of the country to accommodate the poor orphan children.