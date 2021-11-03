PBM, Transparent Hands Trust to jointly provide Cochlear Implants to deserving children

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday entered into another partnership with Transparent Hands Trust to provide expensive Cochlear Implants to the deserving deaf and mute children.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) managing director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Vice President of the Trust, Kashif Moeen signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in a ceremony held here in head office of PBM.

The MoU is aimed to equip those children with a costly Cochlear Implant Device, who are deaf by birth thus can’t speak also.

The agreement described up to rupees one million support by PBM for each device whereas the remaining amount i.e. Rs. 300,000 (Three hundred thousand) will be contributed by Transparent Hands.

Addressing the ceremony, PBM Managing Director expressed his gratitude to the trust for being part of PBM’s mission of extending hope and contentment among the deaf and mute children.

He said that following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PBM is taking proactive measures to rehabilitate the vulnerable segments of the society.

Malik Zaheer Abbas further underlined the need of philanthropists participation in this project so as to support maximum number of deaf and mute children, leading them towards independent and sovereign life ahead.

Malik highlighted that PBM has signed the agreements with almost 11 public and private hospitals for the timely surgeries of Cochlear Implants and more than 250 deaf and mute children have been provided Cochlear Implants, so far.

On the occasion, Vice President Transparent Hands Trust admired the PBM’s initiative of investing on next generation.

He also expressed his willingness for the continued support for the Cochlear Implant Surgeries.