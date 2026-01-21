PBM, NACTA join hands for rehabilitation of terror victims

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) have joined hands under a UNODC-facilitated agreement to provide comprehensive rehabilitation, medical, educational and livelihood support to families affected by terrorism, marking a significant step toward institutional care for victims of violence.

The landmark initiative was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a seminar organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to extend support and care for the families suffering from the consequences of terrorist attacks, through rehabilitation, medical care, educational assistance, livelihood support and other reintegration services for the beneficiaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM emphasized that through joint and coordinated efforts, both organizations can ensure meaningful and enduring support for the persons affected by act of terrorism. “Victims of terrorism suffer immense physical, emotional, and economic hardships.

This MoU reflects our shared commitment to restoring dignity, hope, and stability to those who have suffered due to violence.”, Capt Shaheen remarked while appreciating NACTA’s central role in implementing counter terrorism strategy and linking policy frameworks with welfare delivery mechanisms.

He also appreciated Senior Programme Advisor Counter Terrorism Programme UNODC, Syed Arsalan Zaidi for technical support, facilitation and consistent engagement in materializing the imperative MoU.

National Coordinator, NACTA, Jawad Ahmed Dogar, expressed his gratitude to PBM Chief for extending the continued support to the victims of terrorism. He said as well as sharing data of the eligible and verified victims of terrorism, NACTA will coordinate with PBM to facilitate consultations with federal and provincial stakeholders for developing beneficiary criteria, standard operating procedures and implementation guidelines for the fund.

The signing ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of both organizations’ dedication to standing with victims of terrorism and working collectively toward a more resilient and compassionate society