PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female education,skill development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation (HMR) jointly organized an Iftaar Dinner for female students of PBM’s Women Empowerment Centre (WEC) in Islamabad.

The event was graced by Managing Director of PBM, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, and HMR Chairperson Ms. Amnah Aftab, who reiterated their commitment to women’s empowerment and skill development.

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, while addressing the students, urged them to pursue professional education and vocational training with dedication, assuring them of PBM’s full support. He emphasized that empowering women is crucial for national development and highlighted the government’s efforts to provide equal opportunities.

He also shared that PBM operates 162 Women Empowerment Centers across Pakistan, where approximately 300,000 women have completed training in fields such as beautician work, cooking, embroidery, stitching, dress designing, and computer skills.

Ms Amnah Aftab, Chairperson of HMR, spoke about the foundation’s initiatives to support underprivileged communities and expressed her commitment to strengthening collaboration with PBM in the future. Both organizations pledged to continue working together to create opportunities for women, enabling them to lead empowered and self-reliant lives.