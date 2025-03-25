PBM distributes Iftar boxes to 1.7 million under ‘Mizban-e-Ramadan’ initiative:MD

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided iftar boxes to 1.772 million people nationwide as part of its “Mizban-e-Ramadan” program, Managing Director Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt said Monday.

Addressing a press conference at PBM headquarters, Managing Director Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt announced the organization’s groundbreaking “Mizban-e-Ramadan” initiative has received overwhelming Mizban-e-Ramadan public response.

“We’re providing nutritious iftar boxes to deserving families across Pakistan, including remote and undeserved regions,” he stated, adding that he is personally overseeing distribution operations.

The Senator emphasized PBM’s dual commitment to quality and dignity, “Our teams have strict instructions to maintain the highest food standards while ensuring all beneficiaries are treated with utmost respect.” This initiative reflects PBM’s broader mission to uplift vulnerable communities during the holy month.

He emphasized that, beyond offering financial aid to alleviate suffering, their efforts are also focused on empowering individuals to achieve self-sufficiency, enabling them to support themselves and their families.

He urged media representatives to help raise awareness about the organization’s initiatives supporting underprivileged and deserving families, and to collaborate with philanthropists and welfare organizations to further the institution’s mission.

Butt emphasized that the media plays a vital role in addressing national issues, raising awareness, and driving social change. He acknowledged Pakistani journalists for their dedication and patriotism, calling journalism a sacred and responsible profession.

Highlighting Pakistan’s complex poverty challenges, he stressed that no single entity can overcome them alone instead, collective efforts from welfare organizations, politicians, philanthropists, journalists, and citizens are essential.

Butt noted the media’s critical role in exposing injustices, advocating for policy reforms, and amplifying marginalized voices. He praised its influence in shaping public opinion, combating corruption, and promoting accountability.

Ultimately, he affirmed that the media is indispensable in fostering a just society and called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve meaningful progress.

Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), stated that PBM is committed to enhancing its existing welfare programs and launching new initiatives to combat poverty.

To ensure effective implementation, he holds daily meetings with applicants to resolve issues promptly and formulate a robust poverty-eradication strategy.

Butt stressed the need to break the cycle of poverty and reaffirmed his dedication to serving marginalized communities nationwide. He directed staff to expedite relief efforts while upholding the dignity of beneficiaries.

Founded in 1992, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was established to uplift the country’s marginalized communities, reflecting Pakistan’s vision of an Islamic welfare state.

As the nation’s pioneering welfare institution, PBM has delivered nationwide social services for over three decades, earning widespread acclaim for its dedicated efforts in poverty alleviation.

Senator Butt stated that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provides vital nationwide support including medical aid, educational scholarships, women’s empowerment programs, disability rehabilitation, orphan care, and basic necessities for the destitute through its dedicated network of district offices.

Senator Butt stated Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provides critical medical assistance for life-threatening conditions like cancer, heart disease, hepatitis, and kidney disorders, along with dialysis, transplants, and thalassemia treatment.

The organization also funds cochlear implants for hearing-impaired children and supplies assistive devices, including wheelchairs, prosthetics, and hearing aids to empower persons with disabilities.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal supports underprivileged students through educational grants and operates 162 Women Empowerment Centers nationwide, offering vocational training to nearly 300,000 women for economic independence.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal supports orphans through 46 Sweet Homes (4,172 children) and rehabilitates child laborers via 160 schools. Its Orphan & Widow Support Program provides monthly aid to vulnerable families, promoting education and social equity.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal runs 17 Shelter Homes offering temporary lodging and meals, while 33 Mobile Food Trucks provide nutritious meals to vulnerable populations nationwide.

Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt stated that as Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for three months, he considers the position both a privilege and a duty, reaffirming his steadfast commitment to advancing social welfare initiatives in line with the prime minister’s vision.