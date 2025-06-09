PBM disburses Rs 2.91b as IFA schemes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) disbursed a total of Rs 2,910.7 million to 22,674 beneficiaries under four major Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) schemes between July 2024 and March 2025, as reported in the Economic Survey 2024-25.

The disbursement under the Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) program alone accounted for 44.69 percent of the total funds.

PBM’s IFA scheme extended critical support to the country’s most vulnerable populations, including financial aid for medical treatment, education, and subsistence support for widows, orphans, and the differently-abled.

As outlined in the Economic Survey, medical assistance under the IFA scheme was channeled through government hospitals to provide treatment for life-threatening illnesses. Educational stipends were granted to deserving students enrolled in public-sector institutions, ensuring continued access to education for underprivileged youth.

Under the Special Families Scheme, PBM also supported destitute families, particularly those headed by women or including persons with disabilities, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive social welfare.