PBC celebrates silver jubilee of FM- 101 channel with zeal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Radio Pakistan has celebrated Silver Jubilee of FM-101 channel with fervour and zeal which was simultaneously launched from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi in 1998.

Being the pioneer in the FM industry, the prime focus of this channel was to provide an effective platform to the youth, where they can improve their communication skills, and generate revenue for Radio Pakistan, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

After 25 years, its transmission has been extended to 20 stations with a relaying station at Kallar Kahar.

Being the largest FM network in Pakistan, this channel provides coverage to 70 percent area of the country.

Besides, transmission of FM-101 is accessed abroad through web streaming with a massive following. Comments and appreciation on social media about the presentation and content of FM-101 programmes prove that its transmissions are not only appreciated in the entire world but also receive commendation from the neighbouring country.

It is pertinent to mention that FM-101 gives special focus to programmes pertaining to children, women, youth, sports, senior citizens, religion, health, business, technology, climate change, and music. Providing career counseling to youth and encouraging budding artists in the realm of music is another hallmark of FM-101 programmes.