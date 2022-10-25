Patel visits screening system at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday visited the Islamabad Airport to examine the facilities of Border Health Services of Pakistan.

During the visit, the minister also observed the measures being taken for screening incoming passengers.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures of Border Health Services, he said the recommendations of international health regulations were being fully implemented.

He said the Border Health Services of Pakistan was making concrete steps to stop the dissemination of various diseases in the country, adding an effective screening system was working at airports.

Qadir Patel said all available resources would be utilized to further improve the services of this organization.

He said the present government was paying special focus to new health reforms to change the health system of the country. The government was also taking steps to protect citizens from various diseases, the minister added.