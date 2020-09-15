Past rulers blamed for placing country’s name in FATF greylist

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has blamed the former rulers for billions of corruption due to which the country’s name had been placed in the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) greylist.

Speaking in a ceremony organized here Tuesday for distribution of cheques among Modarba affectees, he said the plight of country including poverty, unemployment and absence of health facilities were the result of billion of rupees money laundering perpetrated by the past rulers.

The chairman NAB distributed over Rs 240 million among 2,698 affectees during the ceremony.

Modarba scam was the biggest dacoity in country’s history, in which hard earned money of innocent people were plundered.

Due to effective persuasion of NAB, Mufti Ehsan, the main accused in Modarba case had been awarded 10 years imprisonment along with Rs 10 billion fine.

The Chairman quoted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while addressing the constituent assembly in 1947 had stated that bribery and nepotism were the main ills being confronted to the country and corruption is the root cause of all ills.

NAB has so far recovered a total of Rs 466.069 billion and deposited in the national exchequer, whereas Rs 364 billion had been recovered and deposited into national exchequer in last three years, which is significant success of NAB, he added.

Right now, he said 1,240 cases having the accumulative value of Rs 1,200 billion were in various accountability courts.

The number of accountability courts were being enhanced on the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan, he added.

The chairman said that NAB has initiated Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to take benefit of collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers added that the bureau was becoming even better institution as its officers are working diligently and honestly.

He termed that grant of bail to any accused is not logical conclusion of any case.

The court has granted remand in 99.9 percent corruption cases to NAB, he said.

It is worth noting that courts grant remand only after analyzing the evidence.

The chairman said that money laundering of billion of rupees was committed in name of ‘Faloda’ wala and ‘Chhabrri’ walas.

Flour and sugar scam probes would be taken to logical conclusion and nobody would be spared, he added.

He rejected the impression of lopsided accountability, saying some people remained at the helm of affairs for 30 years and some for only two years, and all were busy in seeking bails.

He lauded the performance of NAB Rawalpindi as the bureau played important role in enhancing overall performance of NAB.