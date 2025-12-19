Passing out parade of trainees held, 1155 completed training

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP):Passing out parade of trainees entries No 2306, 2406 and 2412 was held on Friday at PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi.

A total of 1155 trainees from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and allied countries successfully completed their training, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

President NASTP Advisory Board was the Chief Guest and was received by Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy.

Addressing the parade, the Chief Guest highlighted PAF’s professionalism, combat readiness and international recognition.

He emphasized that the Academy is imparting modern, future-oriented training in line with the vision of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, to meet emerging warfare challenges, it further said.

He underscored PAF’s operational success and preparedness, including the effective conduct of multi-domain operations.

Trophies were awarded to outstanding performers. Aircraftman Sergeant Ahmed Hussain Arif won the Chief of Air Staff Trophy for Overall Best Performance, Aircraftman Hamza Ali secured the Asghar Khan Trophy, Aircraftman Ahmed Hussain Arif received the Nur Khan Trophy, Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Shafaat Noor clinched the Air Officer Commanding Trophy, while LAC THGND Herath of Sri Lanka was awarded Best Foreign Trainee Trophy.

The chief guest congratulated the graduating airmen and their parents and commended the Academy’s staff for their dedication and professionalism.