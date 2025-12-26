Parveen Shakir’s 31st Death Anniversary Observed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Poets, writers, former colleagues, and members of the Parveen Shakir Trust (PST), under the leadership of its Chairperson Parveen Qadir Agha, observed the 31st death anniversary of Pakistan’s renowned poet Parveen Shakir on Friday.

The participants gathered at her grave in the H-8 graveyard to offer Fateha and pay tribute to the departed poet. A contingent of Pakistan Customs, led by Assistant Collector (AC) Shazra Saeed, also joined the mourners and laid floral wreaths at her grave.

Members of the PST, including Riffat Haider, Dr Rubina Siddique, Salman Nabi, Muhammad Siddique, Majid Qureshi, and Anwar Jahangiri, along with a large number of admirers, paid glowing tributes to Parveen Shakir. They shared memories of her life, personality, and literary contributions.

Addressing the gathering, Parveen Qadir Agha briefed the media about the literary activities of the Parveen Shakir Trust and the annual Aks-e-Khushbu Award, which is presented in Parveen Shakir’s name to young writers, poets, and translators.

She said the PST would continue to keep Parveen Shakir’s memory alive through literary events such as mushairas, seminars, and literary dialogues, in addition to the annual Aks-e-Khushbu Award for outstanding works of poetry and fiction. One such event is planned for February next year.

Salman Nabi said that the PST was expanding its literary activities not only within Pakistan but also internationally. He noted that the Parveen Shakir Festival was celebrated in Canada last year by the PST Canada Chapter, adding that a literary festival would soon be organized in Malaysia as well.

Assistant Collector Shazra Saeed said it was an honour to lay a floral wreath on the grave of Parveen Shakir, whom she described as a powerful representative of women’s sensitivities. On the occasion, her father, Rana Saeed Akhtar—himself a poet—recited Parveen Shakir’s poetry and described her as a role model for the younger generation, particularly for girls.

Fans of Parveen Shakir also pledged to continue spreading her message, especially among the youth.

Parveen Shakir passed away in a tragic car accident on December 26, 1994. Her poetry collections, including Khushbu and others, remain among the best-selling works even today.