Partners reaffirm commitment to ensure Polio free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Donors and partners on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to jointly ensure a Polio free Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan, alongside international donors and development partners, convened here a meeting to reaffirm their commitment to the eradication of polio and to strengthen collaborative efforts to ensure a polio-free future for Pakistan’s children.

Organised by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), the donors’ review meeting served as a vital platform to update stakeholders on the latest progress, ongoing challenges, and strategic interventions aimed at eliminating the poliovirus from the country.

The event brought together representatives from global organizations, donor agencies, and key government officials, underscoring the collective resolve to sustain momentum in the final push against polio.

Welcoming the esteemed guests, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support of donor partners.

She said, “Your steadfast commitment and continued engagement have been instrumental in driving Pakistan’s progress toward polio eradication.”

She said, “This year presents a critical opportunity to interrupt virus transmission, and with your support, we are implementing a robust and targeted strategy to close immunity gaps and protect every child.”

Ms. Farooq highlighted the milestones achieved, including the successful nationwide vaccination campaigns conducted earlier this year.

She also acknowledged the challenges that persist, particularly in high-risk regions.

She said, “We are intensifying efforts to ensure persistent access to all vulnerable children using local influencers led modalities, enhance vaccine acceptance through renewed community engagement, and digital media initiatives combating misinformation and strengthening public trust.”

Ms Farooq also emphasised the urgent need for sustained financial commitment, warning that any funding shortfall could pose a serious setback to the programme.

In a collective message of support, donors commended Pakistan’s dedication and renewed their commitment to continuing financial and technical assistance to help bridge remaining gaps.

“Since 1994, for over three decades, WHO has partnered with Pakistan to reduce the number of polio cases by more than 99%, protecting millions of children from a paralytic disease,” said Dr Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan.

“This proves that combined vaccination and surveillance efforts work and save lives. We have the opportunity of ending polio if the Pakistan-led response is intensified with the support of all partners.”

“WHO will be standing side by side with Pakistan to run together the last mile to end the global threat of polio, for our children and our grandchildren.”

Ms. Melissa Corkum, UNICEF’s Chief of Polio in Pakistan, emphasized the importance of integrating polio eradication with broader child health initiatives. “Polio eradication is not just about delivering vaccines, it is about ensuring every child has access to the healthcare they need to thrive,” she remarked.

As the Government of Pakistan and its partners intensify efforts in the months ahead, today’s gathering reaffirmed that collaboration, sustained funding, and community engagement remain pivotal in achieving the shared vision of a polio-free Pakistan.