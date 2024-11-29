Participation of foreign nationals in Pakistan’s political activities unacceptable: FO Spokesperson

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday said participation of foreign nationals in any political activity in Pakistan was illegal and unacceptable.

With regards to the participation of Afghan nationals in the protest this week, the spokesperson said “We expect all foreigners in Pakistan to respect Pakistani laws and customs.

In her weekly media briefing, the spokesperson told that last week, four Kashmiri civilians were subjected to severe torture at an Indian Army Camp in Chas area of Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), causing significant outrage across IIOJK, the incident is the latest in a series of similar abuses spread over the last several decades. “We express grave concern over this disturbing incident, and demand that the perpetrators of the custodial torture are held accountable,” she added.

As regards the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, she reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and support for the people of Palestine in their pursuit of justice, freedom, and dignity. “We also reaffirm our strong support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders.”

She said Pakistan welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and called on all parties to fully uphold and implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. “We firmly support Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability; and stress the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to those affected; the safe return of displaced persons; and facilitating the reconstruction of conflict-affected areas.”

She said Pakistan believed this ceasefire was a critical step towards de-escalating tensions and preventing a broader conflict in the region. Pakistan hopes that the ceasefire agreement will set the stage for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories; an end to genocide in Gaza; and humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.

With respect to the visit of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, she informed that during his visit to Islamabad, President Lukashenko held extensive talks with the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. “The two sides discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement; and key regional and global developments. The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen political dialogue, strengthen inter-parliamentary exchanges, and enhance trade and economic cooperation.”

She said the two leaders signed several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) focusing on cooperation in environmental protection, disaster management, halal trade, financial intelligence sharing, vocational education and science & technology.

The spokesperson said that speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was on an official visit to Moscow, on a special invitation of his Russian counterpart, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich.

The visit aims to further strengthen and expand friendly ties between the governments and the people of the two countries through parliamentary exchanges.

An MoU will also be signed between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Pakistan, on expanding parliamentary cooperation and exchanges.

In addition, she siad Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch participated in the second meeting of the “Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” held in Brussels, Belgium yesterday. At the forum, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

On the occasion, she announced that Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to Mashhad, Iran from 02-03 December 2024 to attend the 28th Meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization.

In his address at the Meeting, Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region, through development of road and rail networks; liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures; and to attain sustainable growth and enhance geo-economic potential of the ECO region. The Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister will also reiterate the Pakistan’s concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, endangering the regional peace and security.

He will sign the ‘Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center’ and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that there was no dialogue taking place between Government of Pakistan and TTP. “The position of Pakistan with regards to the dialogue with TTP is very clear and has been reiterated on several occasions. Second, Pakistan has said on number of occasions that the proposals to initiate talks with TTP, wherever they may come from, are an affront to the families of thousands of victims of terrorism. Thirdly, there is no such proposal on the agenda between Pakistan and China with regards to engagement with TTP,” she added.

Responding to a question with regards to the Kurram situation, she saisd the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan had strongly condemned the attacks on civilians, including women and children in Kurram district.

They expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. Investigations have been initiated. As the Prime Minister said, those responsible will be held to account. Efforts are also underway to restore peace in Kurram, she added.