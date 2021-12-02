Participants pledge to support UNESCO’s mission to mitigate climate change; increase education access

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Participants at an outreach event “UNESConnect” held here pledged to support UNESCO’s mission in Pakistan to mitigate climate change, increase access to education, leverage digital technologies to reduce inequalities, and preserve Pakistan’s rich and diverse

cultural heritage for future generations.



Around 100 stakeholders including government representatives, diplomatic partners, civil society, stakeholders from development and private sector, artists, activists and experts gathered at the event held at a local hotel by UNESCO Pakistan late Tuesday.



The event marked UNESCO’s 75-year legacy of working to promote peace in Pakistan and across the world through delivering immense contributions in science, education, culture and heritage as well as renewed commitments towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations working closely with the government and people of Pakistan since 1958. UNESCO was founded with the mission of contributing to peace and security by promoting international collaboration through education, science, culture, and information.



Speaking on the occasion, UNESCO Representative to Pakistan Ms.Patricia McPhillips stated, “A successful development agenda requires inclusive partnerships. UNESCO believes in a partnership-based approach founded on a sense of shared purpose and mutual accountability. Together, we want to find newer, better, more sustainable ways to make a difference”.



UNESCO hosted the event to facilitate meaningful engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders, and highlight the specialized strengths, opportunities, and assets that UNESCO possesses to support the development agenda 2030 in Pakistan, in the fields of education, culture, science, and information.

Internationally acclaimed singer, Arieb Azhar enthralled the audience through performing traditional folk songs and Sufi poetry along with the musicians on Tabla, flute and Guitar.



Renowned journalist, Zarrar Khuhro moderated an open discussion to brainstorm ideas in developing linkages among public, private, and multilateral organizations to address eminent challenges facing Pakistan.



The participants eulogized the contribution of UNESCO in building back communities after the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized on continue its role for the betterment of humanity with consistency.



Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Mr. Kwak Sung-Kyu, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck, UK Country Director, Development, Annabel Gerry, Canadian High Commissioner, Wendy Gilmore, Renowned Artist, Jamal Shah and Prominent Actress and Human Rights Activist, Faryal Gohar were also among the participants of the event.