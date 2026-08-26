Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs condemns tragic loss of newborns at PIMS, calls for immediate investigation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): The Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the National Assembly has expressed profound grief and deep sorrow over the tragic loss of newborn lives in the fire incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

The Taskforce extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed grave concern over the circumstances surrounding the incident. It called for an immediate, transparent and impartial investigation to ascertain the facts, determine responsibility and ensure accountability for any negligence or failure of duty, said a press release.

The Taskforce emphasised that the incident must be examined comprehensively, including hospital safety protocols, fire prevention mechanisms, emergency preparedness measures, neonatal care arrangements, evacuation procedures and the response of the relevant authorities, so that institutional shortcomings are identified and addressed without delay.

Convenor of the Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Shaista Pervaiz, MNA, stated that the loss of innocent newborn lives is a national tragedy that demands urgent attention and accountability.

She stressed that every child has the right to safe and quality healthcare and that such incidents underscore the need for stronger safeguards within public health institutions.

The Taskforce urged the concerned authorities to take immediate corrective measures and ensure strict compliance with safety standards across all public healthcare facilities.