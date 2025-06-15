Parliamentary procedures strictly followed in ECP appointments: NA Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):The National Assembly Secretariat has clarified that the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members is being conducted in accordance with constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

A National Assembly spokesman, responding to media reports, stated that Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has sent a letter addressing the recent correspondence from Opposition Leader Omar Ayub.

According to the spokesperson of the National Assembly, the constitutional and legal procedures for the formation of the parliamentary committee are being followed in letter and spirit. It was clarified that the first step in this process is mutual consultation between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

The spokesperson further stated that the speaker also referred to the letter dated 16 May 2025, sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Opposition Leader, in which the Prime Minister written for initiatiom of consultations regarding the nominations.The Speaker National Assembly also written that if the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition fail to reach an agreement on the names of the Chief Election Commissioner or members, then the matter will be referred to the Speaker under Article 213(2A) of the Constitution, so that the process for forming the parliamentary committee can be carried forward.

The spokesperson added that the Prime Minister will formally write to the Speaker to seek nominations for committee members from all parliamentary leaders. After this, the Speaker will issue letters to all parliamentary leaders and request them to submit names.

It has been clarified that the composition of the Parliamentary committee will be based on the proportional representation of each party currently present in the National Assembly, ensuring the formation of the committee is completely constitutional and fair.

The spokesperson further stated that the parliamentary committee can only be constituted when names of members are received from both the government and the opposition. If there is delay or non-cooperation from either side, the formation of the committee will not be possible.

The spokesperson also stated that Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan had demanded in his letter the immediate formation of a parliamentary committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commission members.

The full text of the Speaker’s reply has also been issued to media.