Parliamentary leaders get briefing on regional security situation; reaffirm unity, solidarity

ISLAMABAD, March 04 (APP): A meeting of the parliamentary parties’ leaders and representatives chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, emphasized the need for national unity and solidarity in the current situation.

The participants were given an in-camera briefing on Pakistan–Afghanistan situation, developments concerning Iran, conflict in the Middle East and the Gulf region and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders of the political parties expressed their views openly.

They appreciated diplomatic efforts being made by Pakistan for the regional peace, and stressed the need to further intensify them, besides presented their suggestions for the future course of action.

All participants reaffirmed their strong resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

They also appreciated the prime minister’s initiative of taking all the political leadership into confidence in the broader national interests and thanked him.