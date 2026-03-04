HomeNationalParliamentary leaders get briefing on regional security situation; reaffirm unity, solidarity
National

Parliamentary leaders get briefing on regional security situation; reaffirm unity, solidarity

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of Parliamentary Leaders and Representatives of Political Parties. Islamabad, 4 March 2026.
49

ISLAMABAD, March 04 (APP): A meeting of the parliamentary parties’ leaders and representatives chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, emphasized the need for national unity and solidarity in the current situation.

The participants were given an in-camera briefing on Pakistan–Afghanistan situation, developments concerning Iran, conflict in the Middle East and the Gulf region and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

Parliamentary leaders get briefing on regional security situation; reaffirm unity, solidarity

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders of the political parties expressed their views openly.

Parliamentary leaders get briefing on regional security situation; reaffirm unity, solidarity

They appreciated diplomatic efforts being made by Pakistan for the regional peace, and stressed the need to further intensify them, besides presented their suggestions for the future course of action.

All participants reaffirmed their strong resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

They also appreciated the prime minister’s initiative of taking all the political leadership into confidence in the broader national interests and thanked him.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more