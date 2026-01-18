Parliamentary delegation to visit China from Jan 19–21

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):A high-level parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is scheduled to visit the People’s Republic of China from January 19 to 21, 2026, on the special invitation of the Chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, Mr. Zhao Leji.

The visit marks the first state-level and maiden official visit of the Pakistani Parliament in 2026 to the friendly country of China, underscoring the importance both sides attach to parliamentary diplomacy and bilateral cooperation, said a news release.

The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, a historic milestone symbolizing the enduring, time-tested, and all-weather friendship between the two nations.

In recognition of this significant occasion, Pakistan and China have agreed to commemorate the anniversary in a befitting and meaningful manner by organizing a series of joint events throughout the year.

During the visit, the parliamentary delegation will hold meetings with senior parliamentary and political leadership of China.

The discussions will focus on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding, and further deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The delegation includes Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam; Convenor of the Pakistan–China Parliamentary Friendship Group, MNA Muhammad Numan; Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar and MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery.