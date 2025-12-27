Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker meets President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 27 (APP): Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The delegation included Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Member of the National Assembly Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MPA Provincial Assembly of Sindh Ms.Faryal Talpur along with other MNAs and MPAs. The delegation visited Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the special directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to attend the anniversary commemorations.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s struggle for democracy, supremacy of the Constitution, protection of public rights, empowerment of women, and the promotion of national reconciliation. The delegation paid rich tribute to her sacrifices and reaffirmed its resolve to carry forward her mission and vision.

While Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a courageous, visionary, and people-centric leader in Pakistan’s history who advanced the causes of tolerance, rule of law, and public welfare. He said her services would always remain a guiding light for the nation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the parliamentary delegation for its participation and expression of solidarity, and emphasized that mutual cooperation and political harmony are essential for national stability, democratic consolidation, and addressing public issues.

Prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.