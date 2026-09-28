Parliamentary delegation arrives in Manila to attend international conference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): A parliamentary delegation of the Senate of Pakistan, led by Senator Abdul Qadir, has arrived in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, to participate in the two-day international conference titled “Independent Fiscal Institutions and the Management of Intergovernmental Fiscal Relations: Towards Strengthening Economic and Inclusive Growth.”

The Pakistani delegation includes Senator Waqar Mehdi.

The conference, being held from 28–29 September 2026, brings together parliamentarians, heads of fiscal institutions, economists, and policymakers from across the world to discuss fiscal governance and inclusive economic development.