ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Parliamentary committee on electoral reforms would be constituted after consultation with parliamentary leaders of various parties in National Assembly and Senate to bring transparency in electoral process, said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday.

He said while talking to Senator Shibli Faraz and Chaudhry Fawad Hussian, Minister for Science and Technology, who met him with reference to the letter of Prime Minister written to Speaker National Assembly regarding constitution of Parliamentary Committee for electoral reforms.

Asad Qaiser said that recent conduct of Senate elections had raised a serious question mark on the electoral process.

Happenings in that regard had necessitated revamping of the entire electoral process, he added.

He would form the committee after consultation with the Parliamentary Leaders in National Assembly and Senate. Transparency in the electoral process would strengthen the democracy and democratic institutions, he added.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the conduct of Senate election had substantiated the apprehensions of the Prime Minister on election transparency.

The review of the electoral laws would ensure transparency in the future electoral process, he added.

Ch. Fawad Hussain said that electoral reforms and use of latest technology would ensure transparency.