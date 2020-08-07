Parliament, people stand with Lebanese brethren: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy of huge explosion in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon which had rendered huge loss of life and property on August 4.

He expressed these views while talking to Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanese Republic Nabih Berri.

The speaker said that people of Pakistan and incumbent government were saddened over this indescribable tragedy resulting in death of 157 people and injuring several thousand.

He prayed for the departed souls and for the early recovery of the injured in this tragic explosion.

He said that Lebanese people were resilient and would rise stronger from this tragedy soon. He resolved that all possible efforts would be made to support the Lebanese people and government in this hour of tragedy.

Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament of the Lebanon thanked the National Assembly Speaker for expressing sympathy on the tragic incident.

He especially thanked the government and people of Pakistan for sending a planeload of medicines and relief items.

He informed that over 8000 houses had been affected by the huge blasts.

Asad Qaiser assured of Pakistan’s complete support to the government and people of Lebanon.

The Lebanese speaker also expressed his gratitude to National Assembly Speaker for his concern and consideration for the Lebanese nation.

He reiterated his resolve to enhance relations between both the legislative bodies.