Parliament, legal forums available for resolving political, court matters: Gen Babar Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the Parliament and legal forums were available for resolving issues relating to the politics and court cases.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had clearly stated that there were proper forums for resolving political and legal matters and the Army should not be dragged in such matters, the ISPR DG said in an interview with a private television channel.

General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Muhammad Zubair had held meetings with the Army Chief. The first meeting was held in the last week of August and the second in the first week of September.

About Indian army’s provocative activities on the Line of Control, he said despite meager resources, the Pakistan Army was fully capable to respond any aggression of the enemy.