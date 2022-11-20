Parliament determined to ensure quality education for children: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday said that the Parliament is determined to protect the rights of children by providing them opportunities for quality education and training.

In his message on World Children’s Day, the Speaker said that children are the future of the nation and the Parliament has constituted Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights. He said the Parliamentary Caucus will be an important milestone in protecting children’s rights and making child-related laws more effective and enforceable.

He said that the Parliament would do legislation to control forced labour of children, trafficking and harassment of children. He said every member of society must play a role to protect children from all types of harassment.

He said that on the Parliament’s Diamond Jubilee, a special children’s convention was organized at National Assembly where children belonging to all classes were invited to express themselves. He said the children participating in the convention showcased their talents.

He said Pakistani children are talented and have the potential to change the destiny of the nation. He said that intelligent children of today would be tomorrow’s leaders and it was important to give them respect, and compassion by providing them with the best education and training opportunities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

UN rights experts urge greater global action to end child sexual exploitation, abuse

NA Speaker commends minorities’ role in socio-economic uplift of Pakistan

NA Speaker commends minorities’ role in socio-economic uplift of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairing a Meeting with the European Parliamentary Delegation at Kohsar Block

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairing a Meeting with the European Parliamentary Delegation at Kohsar Block

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairing a Meeting with the European Parliamentary Delegation at Kohsar Block

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairing a Meeting with the European Parliamentary Delegation at Kohsar Block

Ambassador Munir Akram Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN speaking at the Third Committee meeting on protection and promotion of Human Rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Ullah Tarar are also present

Federal Minister for Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and Special...

FSC converts HR petition into Shariah petition, issues notice to Secretary Law

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Walid Iqbal presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, Senator Walid Iqbal presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada addressing the consultation meeting on the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada addressing the consultation meeting on the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Koinka calls on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Koinka calls on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz ...

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in a meeting with the delegation of National lobbying for minority rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in a meeting with the delegation of National lobbying for minority rights