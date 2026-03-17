PARC restructuring approved

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): A meeting held under chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, in-principal granted approval for the restructuring of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) aiming to transform it into a modern, high-performing institution to strengthen Pakistan’s agriculture sector and ensure food security.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the matters of Ministry of National Food Security and Research and PARC, the prime minister directed authorities to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan with a defined timeline.

He emphasized that agricultural research played a critical role in increasing productivity, boosting exports, and addressing food security challenges, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani,Special Assistants to PM Haroon Akhtar, Tariq Bajwa, PM Coordinator on Agriculture Ahmad Umair and other senior officials.

The prime minister also instructed that PARC should be developed along the lines of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), turning it into a world-class research organization aligned with modern agricultural needs.

The officials briefed the meeting on reform agenda aimed at making PARC more effective and responsive.

Key reforms included improving governance structures, hiring top-tier researchers, enhancing international collaboration, strengthening coordination with provincial governments, and introducing clear performance benchmarks.

As part of the restructuring, all existing research centers under PARC would be consolidated into five Centers of Excellence.

These centers will focus on high-yield seed development, livestock breeding, precision agriculture, farm mechanization and the use of artificial intelligence and food processing to enhance agricultural exports.

The agricultural research would be connected with industry to ensure practical application, the meeting was informed.