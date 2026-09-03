Panic in Gulberg Greens as Bengal tiger, two cubs spotted in residential area

By Roy Zia Ur Rahman

Photographs and videos of the tiger and its cubs quickly circulated in community groups, with worried families advised to stay indoors. Security personnel increased surveillance in the area and asked residents, particularly children, not to venture outside until the situation was brought under control.

The sighting, confirmed by Gulberg Greens security management and residents, sent families into alarm and prompted the housing society’s security teams to go on high alert.

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Panic gripped Gulberg Greens on Thursday evening after a Bengal tiger with two cubs was spotted in B Block, Street 15, raising particular concern among residents as a mother protecting her young could become dangerous if she feels her cubs are under threat.

We are on high alert and our teams are closely monitoring the area. Residents have been advised to immediately report any movement or sighting of the animals, a security official told residents in a message shared in community groups.

Another security official said security teams were fully engaged with the situation and were taking precautionary measures to prevent any risk to residents.

The unusual sighting triggered concern among families, who questioned how a potentially dangerous wild animal had reached a populated residential area.

We are extremely worried, especially for children. Nobody knows where the tiger may move next, so families are staying indoors, a resident told APP.

Another resident, Syed Hasnain, told APP that the incident also raised questions about keeping dangerous and exotic animals as pets in residential communities. He said wildlife should be protected, but the safety of residents, particularly children, could not be ignored.

He said the presence of two cubs made the situation more sensitive as the mother could become aggressive if she felt that her young were in danger.

How can residents feel safe if dangerous wild animals can be kept in a residential area? another resident asked in a community group.

Residents also cautioned one another against going out in search of the tiger or gathering near the reported location to take photographs and videos.

The latest sighting comes months after a leopard was repeatedly spotted in and around the H-10 New Campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad. The university issued a precautionary advisory on January 22, 2026, following repeated sightings and asked students to avoid wooded, bushy and less populated areas, particularly during evening and early morning hours. Hostel administrations were also asked to ensure safety measures. The university issued another advisory on March 16 following further sightings near the campus.

Leopards have also been spotted in the Margalla Hills National Park. Wildlife authorities have recorded their presence through camera traps installed at different locations in the hills. A common Asian leopard was also reported at Trail-5 on April 3, showing the continued presence of big cats in the capital’s protected forest areas.

Residents believed the tiger and its cubs may have moved towards the residential area in search of food or a safer place. They also feared that recent heavy rains may have disturbed or flooded their hiding place, forcing them towards the populated area. However, wildlife experts had yet to determine the exact reason for their presence in Gulberg Greens.

Meanwhile, Gulberg Greens security management has also engaged a wildlife team to trace the tiger and its two cubs and safely handle the situation. Security and wildlife teams continued to monitor the area, while residents were advised to stay indoors, avoid approaching the animals and immediately report any fresh sighting.