Thursday, August 28, 2025
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism, interfaith harmony

5
ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The Gandhara Interfaith Dialogue: Many Faiths, One Nation, One Future was held Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), reaffirming Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of an inclusive Pakistan where citizens of all faiths contribute to unity and prosperity.
The dialogue, jointly organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), SILKROAD CENTRE, and i DOT COOL, brought together religious leaders from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Baha’i, and Buddhist communities.
The dialogue also served as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming Gandhara Culture & Tourism Festival 2025, scheduled for November, which will celebrate Gandhara’s civilizational heritage while promoting peace, inclusivity, and sustainable cultural tourism.
The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome address by the Managing Director of PTDC Aftab Tana.
A keynote on “Religious Diversity in Ancient Gandhara” highlighted the region’s legacy of tolerance and pluralism.
A panel discussion on “The Role of My Faith in Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Pakistan” featured distinguished representatives of various faith traditions, who underscored that Pakistan’s strength lies in embracing diversity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.
In a panel discussion, speakers including Albert David, Ajeet Singh, Imran Shukat, M.S. Shagufa, and Royat Kumar underscored the significance of promoting pluralism and interfaith harmony in society.
The participants highlighted that fostering mutual respect among diverse faiths and communities is essential for building a peaceful and inclusive Pakistan. They stressed that dialogue, understanding, and collaboration between different religious and cultural groups can strengthen social cohesion and national unity.
The panelists also called for greater awareness and initiatives at both governmental and community levels to encourage tolerance, acceptance, and respect for diversity as key drivers of sustainable peace and development.
In the concluding session, Dr. Syed Ata ur Rehman, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, addressed the gathering, reaffirming the government’s commitment to interfaith dialogue and national cohesion.

Dr. Rehman said societal problems must be addressed in a broader perspective, alongside recognition of the strides made in various sectors.

“Solutions cannot be achieved unless issues are openly discussed. At the same time, it is equally important to highlight the positive aspects of our society,” he noted, recalling how reforms over time have gradually improved conditions for minorities compared to his own school days.

He suggested that irritants in the syllabus could be addressed through grassroots-level interfaith talks and community dialogue. “Traditionally, history has been taught through the lens of war and victory, but history is equally about culture, living standards, and attitudes of diverse faiths,” he observed, emphasizing the need to move beyond narrow narratives.

The Secretary revealed that the Ministry had prepared two landmark policy documents – the Interfaith Harmony Policy and the Strategy for Religious Tolerance – both widely appreciated at national and international forums. While these documents provide a roadmap for resolving issues, he acknowledged that their effective implementation remains a major challenge.

Highlighting Pakistan’s steps to promote interfaith engagement, Dr. Rehman cited arrangements made for 5,000 Sikh pilgrims. However, he regretted that due to visa restrictions by the neighboring country, only 300-500 pilgrims, mostly senior citizens, were allowed. “The youth should also be given the chance to practice their religious rites,” he maintained.

He informed that a record number of Sikh Yatris had visited Pakistan in the past two years, though most came from countries like the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, not India. “We expect the same participation from India to strengthen the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan has already doubled the visitor limit during the Baisakhi festival as a goodwill gesture,” he added.

Dr. Rehman underlined the role of social media in increasing transparency. “In today’s age, falsehood cannot remain hidden for long. Every citizen must play a positive role in building the country’s soft image,” he stressed.

Lauding civil service reforms, he said special examinations were being introduced to increase minority representation in government jobs. Youth from minority communities were also invited to the Civil Services Academy for orientation sessions on these opportunities.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry’s platform remained open to all minority communities, noting that religious occasions of different faiths were celebrated at the official level. As an example, he cited a Christmas event held in Karachi last year to bridge communication gaps and strengthen social interaction.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Rehman emphasized the potential of religious tourism as a tool for inclusivity and economic growth. “Promoting religious tourism is not only an opportunity for development but also a pathway to unity and understanding,” he said.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Silk Road Centre, i-DOT COOL, and Green Tourism hosted the event bringing together religious leaders and activists from the Pakistani Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Baha’s communities.

 

