Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism, interfaith harmony

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The Gandhara Interfaith Dialogue: Many Faiths, One Nation, One Future was held Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), reaffirming Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of an inclusive Pakistan where citizens of all faiths contribute to unity and prosperity.

The dialogue, jointly organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), SILKROAD CENTRE, and i DOT COOL, brought together religious leaders from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Baha’i, and Buddhist communities.

The dialogue also served as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming Gandhara Culture & Tourism Festival 2025, scheduled for November, which will celebrate Gandhara’s civilizational heritage while promoting peace, inclusivity, and sustainable cultural tourism.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome address by the Managing Director of PTDC Aftab Tana.

A keynote on “Religious Diversity in Ancient Gandhara” highlighted the region’s legacy of tolerance and pluralism.

A panel discussion on “The Role of My Faith in Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Pakistan” featured distinguished representatives of various faith traditions, who underscored that Pakistan’s strength lies in embracing diversity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

In a panel discussion, speakers including Albert David, Ajeet Singh, Imran Shukat, M.S. Shagufa, and Royat Kumar underscored the significance of promoting pluralism and interfaith harmony in society.

The participants highlighted that fostering mutual respect among diverse faiths and communities is essential for building a peaceful and inclusive Pakistan. They stressed that dialogue, understanding, and collaboration between different religious and cultural groups can strengthen social cohesion and national unity.

The panelists also called for greater awareness and initiatives at both governmental and community levels to encourage tolerance, acceptance, and respect for diversity as key drivers of sustainable peace and development.

In the concluding session, Dr. Syed Ata ur Rehman, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, addressed the gathering, reaffirming the government’s commitment to interfaith dialogue and national cohesion.