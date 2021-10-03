Pandora Leakes to strengthen PM’s stance on poor countries stolen money: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Panama Papers had exposed overseas assets of the world’s the most corrupt people.

It was now being informed that another study of International Consortium of Investigative Journalism was coming to light, the minister said in a series of tweets.

“Like Panama, Pandora Leakes also disclose details of poor countries’ money transfer abroad”, he said adding, this disclosure would further strengthen the position of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan said rich countries should discourage the trend of transferring stolen money from poor countries to rich countries.

“We hope that this investigation, like the Panama investigation, will open new avenues of transparency”, he said adding, “it will be another reason to discourage corruption”.