PANAH emphasizes school food policy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) President Masud-ur-Rehman informed about future initiatives such as the School Food Policy, which would restrict the sale of sugary drinks within a one-kilometer radius of educational institutions.

He expressed these views during an awareness seminar titled “Prevention of Heart and Non-Communicable Diseases,” organized jointly by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH).

President PANAH, Masud-ur-Rehman, was the keynote speaker, while Rector NUML, Shahid Mahmood Kayani, graced the event as the chief guest. DG NUML, Nadeem Asghar; Pro-Rector (R&SI), Dr Safeer Awan; Secretary General PANAH, Sanaullah Ghumman; Dean of the Faculty of Languages Dr Jameel Asghar Jami; Head of the Arabic Department Dr Abu Bakkar Bhutta; deans; faculty members; and a large number of students attended the seminar, said a press release on Tuesday.

In his keynote address, President PANAH further shared that efforts were underway to ban advertisements of sugary and unhealthy beverages, similar to the existing ban on cigarette advertisements.

He emphasized that taking care of one’s heart was the responsibility of every individual.

He urged participants to abandon unhealthy habits and lifestyles that endanger life and health.

He advised adopting a disciplined routine that included daily exercise, healthy eating, cleanliness, and quitting tobacco use.

He also highlighted the importance of mental well-being, spirituality and stress management for a healthy heart.

He drew attention to the alarming rise in obesity, diabetes and heart diseases caused by the excessive consumption of junk and ultra-processed foods.

Earlier, Dean of the Faculty of Languages Dr Jameel Asghar Jami delivered the welcome address, highlighting the importance of maintaining good health and adopting a balanced lifestyle to prevent heart and other chronic diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector NUML Shahid Mahmood Kayani underscored that good health was a prerequisite for a fulfilling and productive life.

He urged students to balance their academic pursuits with physical activities, emphasizing that “our bodies are not designed for junk food but for fitness and purpose.”

Quoting from the Holy Quran, he said that Islam advocates moderation in all aspects of life.

He encouraged the youth to embrace a lifestyle centered on discipline, health, and gratitude.

“Strong minds reside in healthy bodies; therefore, let fitness and balance be a part of your daily routine,” he added.

Secretary General of PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman also briefed the audience on the organization’s objectives, ongoing initiatives and achievements in raising awareness about heart health and combating non-communicable diseases in Pakistan.