ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyad Al Maliki wherein the latter appreciated Pakistan’s principled, steadfast and unflinching support to Palestine.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi strongly condemned Israeli forces’ attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued air strikes on Gaza that killed innocent civilians, including children.

Foreign Minister Qureshi spoke to the Palestinian foreign minister as part of his wider outreach to the foreign ministers of key Islamic countries with a view to helping address the serious situation in Palestine. Earlier in the day, he also spoke with the Saudi Foreign Minister and consulted him on the issue.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle.

Dr. Maliki updated the foreign minister on the dire situation on ground, as well as the efforts being made to prevent its further worsening.

He expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s principled, steadfast and unflinching support to Palestine, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear and unambiguous position on the recent crisis.

The foreign minister briefed Foreign Minister Maliki on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the international community on the serious situation and the violations of human rights and international law.

Dr Maliki thanked Pakistan for the consistent diplomatic support received by the State of Palestine at regional and international fora.

Recalling the recent telephonic call between the Prime Minister and the Palestinian President, Foreign Minister Qureshi reassured Dr. Maliki of Pakistan’s steadfast support to Palestinian people during these testing times.

The two foreign ministers agreed to engage and coordinate closely on the evolving situation in Palestine.