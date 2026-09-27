Palestine official social media highlights PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address on children

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):The official social media account of the State of Palestine has drawn widespread attention by spotlighting Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s emotional tribute to the children of Palestine during his address at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his speech, the prime minister delivered powerful and moving remarks addressing the devastating loss of young lives in the ongoing conflict, condemning the humanitarian crisis, and reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The prominent acknowledgment by Palestinian official account on X underscores Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic support and active voice for Palestinian rights on major international platforms.

The X handle quoted relevant excerpt from the prime minister’s speech, “For generations, Palestinians, particularly women, children, and the elderly, have been subjected to occupation, eviction, suffering, and death. Last year, Mr. President, I had shared with you the heart-wrenching story of Hind Rajab, an innocent Palestinian girl who was brutally shot by Israeli soldiers. This year, another tragedy weighs heavily on our hearts, your heart, and the world’s heart. This time, it is the deafening cries of the sobbing mother of eight-year-old Wafaa Akila, who embraced martyrdom in this senseless aggression. What should have been the first day of her school, alas, became the last day of her life. Does not a child born in Gaza deserve the same life and the same future and the same dream as a child anywhere else in the world?”

“The tragedies of Hind Rajab, Wafaa Akila, and countless others will echo through history as an indictment of our collective silence, failure, and inaction,” he added.