PAL to hold special event honouring women writers to mark International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a special literary event on Wednesday, March 4, to honour distinguished women writers in recognition of their valuable contributions to literature, in connection with the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Talking to APP, a spokesperson for PAL said that the Academy regularly hosts an informal weekly session titled “Chai, Baatain aur Kitaaben” (Tea, Talks and Books) every Wednesday. This week’s session will be dedicated to prominent Pakistani women writers who have made significant contributions to the literary world.

The forthcoming session is themed “Asr-e-Hazir Ki Pakistani Khawateen Ahl-e-Qalam: Takhleeqi Baseerat aur Samaji Shaoor” (Contemporary Pakistani Women Writers: Creative Insight and Social Consciousness).

Sharing further details, the spokesperson said participating women authors will present their creative works and share their perspectives on the evolving role of women in literature and society.

The event is scheduled to take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to literary enthusiasts, scholars, and members of the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, engage, and network with prominent women writers.