Pakistan’s victory against Indian misadventure turning point in history: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Member National Assembly (MNA) Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on Thursday said that Pakistan’s victory against Indian misadventure was an important turning point in the country’s history.
Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said that on the directives of the prime minister, the parliamentary delegation headed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also presented the country’s positive image and peace narrative on the diplomatic front in a very unique way to the world and conducted a successful diplomatic mission.
On the other hand, Mirza Baig highlighted that the US President held a high-level meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir of great importance.
