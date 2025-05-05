Pakistan’s valiant Armed Forces ready to confront enemy: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated that the entire nation stood united with the Armed Forces of Pakistan against any aggression from India, emphasizing that they were always ready to confront the enemy.

He was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which met him here at the PM House.

The delegation included Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that while Pakistan desired peace and stability in the region, it possessed the capability to deliver a strong and effective response in defense of its sovereignty.

Described India’s provocative behavior following the Pahalgam incident as deeply regrettable, the prime minister noted that Pakistan not only expressed concern over the Pahalgam incident but also called for an impartial and independent investigation.

He firmly rejected India’s baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the incident without any evidence.

The prime minister criticized India’s unilateral and illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an act of “water aggression,” which was unacceptable as water represented a red-line for the people of Pakistan.

He further stated that Pakistan was actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to expose Indian aggression, and that he had met with ambassadors from several countries to present Pakistan’s perspective.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will also raise this issue at the United Nations Security Council in order to expose India’s true face and its nefarious designs to the world.

PPP delegation, expressing unity on national defense, said that all political parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party, stood united for the defense and security of Pakistan.

They reaffirmed their full support for Pakistan’s brave Armed Forces.

The delegation also appreciated the federal government’s diplomatic efforts to highlight India’s war-mongering intentions internationally.

As regards, preparation for the upcoming federal budget, the prime minister said that the government had initiated consultations with its largest coalition partner in this regard.

He emphasized that the government prioritized consultation in all matters.

The PPP delegation presented their proposals regarding the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. This meeting marked the first round of discussions, and the government’s designated committee will continue consultations with the PPP.

The PPP delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s reforms in the energy sector.

The meeting also discussed transfer of electricity distribution companies to provincial governments. It was decided that within two months, the distribution companies will be handed over to the provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Dr. Tauqir Shah, Minister of State Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki were also present in the meeting.