ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan presented his credentials to Secretary-General Kitack Lim as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) at IMO Headquarters in London.

The high commissioner briefed the secretary-general on various milestones Pakistan had achieved in the field of maritime operations as well as its contribution towards UN sustainable development goals and IMO objectives.

He apprised the secretary-general about Pakistan’s candidature for IMO Council’s election in December this year for the biennium of 2022 and 2023.

The secretary-general shared his insights on various maritime matters and appreciated Pakistan’s contribution towards IMO and its core objectives.

On this occasion, the high commissioner, together with IMO secretary-general, unveiled the model of ship “MT KARACHI” presented by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation for permanent placement at the IMO building. The model was greatly appreciated by the secretary-general.