Pakistan’s UAE envoy emphasises unity, tolerance to face economic challenges

ABU DHABI, Mar 23 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Saturday emphasised the need of unity, tolerance and harmony in society to counter formidable economic challenges and make Pakistan a stable and prosperous country.

The ambassador addressing a ceremony to commemorate Pakistan Day held at the embassy, recalled the long and heroic struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of sub-continent, resulting in Pakistan’s independence.

Underlining the value of independence and freedom, he reiterated Pakistan’s principled position for the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of IIOJK and Palestine who have remained victim of aggression and violence by the occupation forces for decades.

The event was attended by Pakistani community members, including women, children, and the embassy officials.

The ceremony was inaugurated with the flag hoisting by Ambassador Tirmizi and the playing of the national anthem.

The National Day messages by the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out. A group of Pakistani students sang national songs with passion and enthusiasm.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscored the important role played by Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of the UAE. He mentioned that Pakistanis residing in the UAE have made a huge contribution in Pakistan’s economy in overcoming economic challenges.