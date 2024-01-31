Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity sacrosanct, inviolable: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 31 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were sacrosanct and inviolable.

“Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all states, however, there would never be any compromise over country’s sovereignty, national honour and aspirations of Pakistani people,” he said while

chairing the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs), including officers and men of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country.

The forum resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, would be dealt with full might of the state.

The conference was briefed on the callous Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism and targeting Pakistani citizens.

It agreed that blatant violation of international laws by India and its real face be exposed to the world.

The international community has already shown serious concerns over the criminal behaviour of India and its use of state apparatus for killing spree around the world,” the forum noted.

It reiterated unequivocal support for Palestine and the people of Gaza while noting the extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over in the wider region.

The immediate need for a permanent ceasefire and enduring solution to the Palestinian question was unanimously recognised by the forum.

In the same vein, the forum reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right of self-determination.

Pakistan would continue to morally, politically and diplomatically support the Kashmiri brothers and sisters till justice was served in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, it added.

The forum also discussed deployment of Pakistan Army to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of general elections 2024.

“The Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP. No one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections,” it resolved.

The forum acknowledged and appreciated the steps taken against the spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias including smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft and illegal aliens.

The participants emphasised that such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well-being of the people needed to continue without any let up.

The forum was briefed on operational preparedness of the formations. The COAS asked the formation commanders to continue their focus on the training, administration and morale of the soldiers.