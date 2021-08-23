‘Pakistan’s safe haven for minorities’; says governor

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is a safe haven for minorities as compared with its South Asian neighbor.

Speaking at the SP Dewan Bahadur Singha awards ceremony at the Governor’s House, on Monday, he said with rising religious intolerance and attacks against mosques, India has become a dangerous place for the religious minorities, adding that Indian-led government of Narendra Modi and RSS are targeting minorities.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said religious freedom and protection of life and property of citizens are vital to the development and stability of a country, stressing wherever minorities face persecution, it is responsibility of the government to take strict action.

“I can proudly claim to have raised voice for the minorities in Britain and Pakistan, and Pakistan is one of the safest countries for minorities today”, he said, adding it is horrifying that incidents of public violence against Muslims are increasing since Narendra Modi came to power in India.

He said that the Indian government demolished a historical mosque which proves that Indian Muslims do not have religious freedom and it should be the main concern of the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organizations.

He said that under the Modi’s leadership, India has been infected with Hindutva hatred against all minorities and during his rule crimes against religious minorities have increased.

The Governor Punjab said policies of Pakistani government are promoting peace and harmony, adding that the Kartar Corridor project for Sikhs is a great example of pro-minority initiatives of the government.

Sarwar said time has come for the world powers like the United States to take notice of the atrocities committed against minorities in India and force India through diplomatic pressure to stop violence against all minorities including Muslims and ensure religious freedom as well as protection of life and property of the people of Kashmir.