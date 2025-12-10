Pakistan’s progress lies in protection of human rights: Abbasi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Wednesday emphasized that the path to Pakistan’s progress lies in the complete protection and promotion of human rights.

In his message on International Human Rights Day, the minister said the day reminds society to create ease for one another and adopt attitudes rooted in justice and compassion.

“The development of any nation is linked with the dignity of its people, adherence to law, and commitment to public service,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives for social welfare, Hanif Abbasi said that the current government is undertaking various programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of citizens.

He said these include welfare schemes, financial support initiatives, and expanded employment opportunities.

The minister reiterated that women, persons with disabilities, and the labour community remain top priorities for the government, as part of its broader commitment to inclusive development.

Hanif Abbasi said that the principles of human rights are being promoted across all national institutions, including Pakistan Railways.

“Empowering youth and providing them with education and employment opportunities is a vital component of advancing human rights in the country,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to build a just, respectful, and people-centric Pakistan where every citizen enjoys equal rights and opportunities.